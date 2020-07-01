SPOKANE, Wash. - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, some Spokane businesses are once again closing their doors as a precaution.
Among them is Heritage Bar & Kitchen. While there haven't been any confirmed cases of the virus among staff, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 1, that they'll be closing "out of an abundance of caution."
Employees will be getting tested for coronavirus and Heritage will reopen as soon as they've confirmed they are operating safely.
