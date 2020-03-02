It's one of the biggest weeks for basketball all year long in Washington -- High School State Championships. 
 
Teams are heading all across the state to attend tournaments in Yakima, Tacoma, and right here in Spokane. 
 
Thousands of people will head to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena beginning on Wednesday, March 4 to attend games. 
 
"You have a lot of people traveling and you have a lot of mixture of folks and these kinds of things," Herb Rotchford said. Rotchford is the Director of the Greater Spokane League and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, District 8.
 
With novel coronavirus concerns building, tournament organizers are working closely with the Washington State Department of Health. 
 
"As of now, the tournaments are scheduled to go on schedule, and so they are working with the arena and the Tacoma Dome, to make sure they are disinfecting high-touch areas using EPA-approved disinfectant, they're going to have extra hand sanitize on site," Rotchford said.
 
Organizers are also encouraging people to spread out as much as possible if they're attending the games, rather than congregating in tight crowds. 
 
"Use the common sense as it applies to washing your hands frequently and not touching your face or your eyes, your mouth, and they're also saying that if you're sick, with the flu or a cold or other illness, it's probably best to stay home," Rotchford said. 
 
Organizers are emphasizing that the safety of students and staff is ultimately the most important thing, so they'll be quick to adjust if the situation changes. 
 
"Our purpose is to be as vigilant as we possibly can, and to monitor what's happening almost by the hour, day by day, and if, in conjunction with what we're hearing from the Washington state department of health, if they feel that some more drastic measures need to be taken for the health and well being of our students, then that will be done," Rotchford said. 
 
This is a rapidly evolving situation, if games do start getting canceled, we'll be sure to let you know. 

