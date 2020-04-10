Across Washington high school seniors have had the last couple months of their senior year taken away from them.
Elizabeth Cathcart is a senior at Shadle High School, she had big plans for her senior year of high school, from state FCCLA, prom, and graduation. Until Governor Isnlee announced the of all K- 12 schools in Washington due to COVID-19 precautions.
"This is hard for us, this is something that we have worked for for the last twelve years. Now it's getting taken away, not because we were bad, but because something happened in the world that we can't control," said Cathcart.
She said when the schools were first shut down for a couple weeks, she had figured that she would be back into school and would finish her senior year as planned, but that wasn't the case.
"When the news came out, it broke a lot of people," Cathcart said.
Including her she said, "its overwhelming I told myself that I didn't care but I do and its really emotional."
But, 2020 seniors are coming together, no matter what school they go to.
"Right now it feel like there is a rival, it just feels like all the seniors are coming together to get through this," she said.
Cathcart said her message to seniors that may be struggling with the fact that they wont have these rites of passages is, "To the class of 2020...We will get through this, no matter if we have to parade in our cars to get our diplomas or get it in the mail. We will get through it, we are the class of 2020."
Across the nation, schools are coming together to honor seniors at the Be the Light campaign, Friday, April 10, by turning on the football stadium lights at 8:20 pm for 20 minutes. You can drive by and honk and show your support to these seniors. The full list of schools participating is HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.