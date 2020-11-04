High schoolers in Clarkston School District to move online for two weeks

CLARKSTON, Wash. - Starting on Thursday, high school students in the Clarkston School District will move to distance learning for two-weeks.
According to the district, remote learning will start on November 5 and go through November 19. Staff will be on-site to plan and deliver online instruction.
Students in grades K-6 are unaffected so elementary schools will continue in the current Modified 4 schedule.
During the two-week closure, the District will be cleaning, disinfecting, and airing out facilities.
Meal distribution will continue to be available for all students during this time at all of the Clarkston schools.
All athletics and extra-curricular activities for Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School will be canceled during this same time-frame.
