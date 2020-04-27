As we've reported in the past, good face masks are in short supply, and people from the community are stepping up to help.
But one man is combining his love of helping with his love of the Cougs.
Sam Gilbert recently finished making his 500th Cougar-themed face mask for donation.
Sam says he knew the masks were needed and has had a knack for sewing all his life. But he knew he wasn't just going to make generic masks, he was going to Coug out, and they've been incredibly popular.
"I’ve shipped them everywhere: Connecticut, New York, Hawaii, Alaska, all the western states, you know people love the Cougs and they need a mask right now," Gilbert said. "It’s been a labor of love. I’m not making a cent off it, but I love doing it."
Sam says that if you want one, you can message him on Facebook.
But please take note: this is a one-man operation. While he says he's working between 10-12 hours on the masks every night, he can only make so many, so he appreciates patience in advance.
Sam says he’s not making money off the masks, but it is costing him a lot of money as the Cougs fabric isn’t free. Anyone willing to donate to the cause can message him as well.
