OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Employment Security Department says following a massive system update Saturday night, thousands of people have been able to file for unemployment each hour, but with high demand the online application systems are running into some performance issues.
The ESD launched its new system Saturday to allow for the expansion of unemployment benefits enabled by the Federal CARES Act.
The ESD says since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, they have averaged 1.2 million page views on their website. After updating its system, they are seeing up to 500,000 per hour.
"Since Saturday evening, our teams have been triaging and addressing issues as they arise," the ESD said. "We are already seeing the rate of people getting through the process go up every hour, as volumes level out and our technical adjustments take effect."
The phone lines at ESD have also had historically-high traffic.
For customers running into difficulties applying or filing weekly claims, ESD has a few reminders:
- You don't have to apply on Sunday and it is not first come, first served
- Payments are retroactive to your eligibility date
- Weekly claims can be filed Sunday-Saturday every week
- Claims can be filed over the automated phone system at 866
- E-Services are available 24-7, with busiest times in the morning
- More tips and help are available here
"We apologize for the frustration this is causing and ask for Washingtonians’ patience as we roll out these programs," the ESD said. "We know people don’t want to have to wait further to get these benefits and are doing everything we can to improve the performance and access."
The CARES Act included eligibility expanded to include many Washingtonians currently not eligible, including many self-employed people and those that don’t have the typically required 680 hours. It also involves an additional $600 to nearly everyone on unemployment from March 29-July 25 and a 13-week extension.
