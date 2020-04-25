Home births rising amid coronavirus chaos in Washington, Idaho

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- The coronavirus has impacted nearly every aspect of life, which of course includes pregnancy and childbirth. With hospitals nationwide restricting who can be by expecting mothers sides as they deliver, many are now considering home birth.
"We're busy," said licensed midwife, Sarah Dunn with Ancient Paths Birth & Wellness. "We just want to help."
Dunn, who has worked as a midwife for more than 15 years, said many families are feeling 'frustrated and helpless.' The majority of hospitals have a strict policy meaning only one support person can be with the mother as she gives birth.
"Whether they want their mom with them, or a hired support person, or their children, they are not allowed," she said. "Also, current hospital policy is that mothers must wear a mask and gloves to breastfeed and babies are separated if mom shows any signs such as coughing, sneezing, etc, which is very common with allergy season."
Dunn said she understands those precautions are in place for the well-being of everyone, but it can still be very emotionally difficult on the family. She said with the cancellation of things like birthing classes and even baby showers, the already-stressful end of pregnancy has become even more so for many moms. She believes the increase of home births is a way mothers can get some of that control back, and that's what's behind the spike in calls.
If you or someone you know is pregnant, Dunn said it's important that you receive support and guidance from your provider. And if you're not, you can seek other options that are the best fit for your family.
"Unless you're pushing, it's not too late," she said.
Ancient Paths Birth & Wellness is also offering free educational classes regardless of place of birth. Their website has details on how you can access that information HERE.
