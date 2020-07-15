Honey Eatery and Social Club in Coeur d'Alene announced Wednesday they are temporarily closing after one of their employees was exposed to COVID-19.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant is following Phase One rules with only allowing six people per table, tables spread six feet apart, 50 percent capacity and checking staff temperatures.
Honey Eatery said they are closing to conduct a deep clean and allow employees to quarantine while they wait for test results.
The restaurant said if you have concerns or questions about possible exposure to email craig@eatgoodgroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.