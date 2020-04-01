Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoopfest said they are continuing to monitor the situation and have prepared alternative dates for the event.
"COVID-19 is wildly unpredictable so we’ve reserved August 22-23rd as an alternative date. As our situation is changing daily, we will make the ultimate decision to postpone by the end of April," Hoopfest said in a release.
According to Hoopfest, they are still aiming to host the event on June 27 and June 28.
Hoopfest said they have modified their no refund policy so participates can feel safe in their financial commitment.
"If we postpone Hoopfest 2020 to August 22-23, you will be given the option to maintain your registration, request a full refund from our office, or donate your registration to support the organization during these challenging times."
