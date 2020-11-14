We seek refuge and socialization in the few places we can these days, Like our favorite restaurants or bars.
As we see cases rising, those social havens might be shutting their doors.
"People are saying If cases are going up then we should do something about restaurants, the reality is restaurants are not making it harder for you to gather with your friends and family, the people who are gathering with your friends and family who are not following restaurant rules are making it harder for our favorite places to stay open," CEO of Washington Hospitality, Anthony Anton stated.
According to the Washington Hospitality Association, 35% of restaurants nationally have closed to the pandemic, over 191,000 total hospitality jobs have been lost in Washington, and now as Governor Inslee is getting ready to speak again next week, the industry worries they might lose even more jobs.
"Coming into a restaurant, where you know is mask wearing, controlling social distancing, where we have the right rules in place to keep you safe and those rules have proven out- give people a chance to go because they aren't just going to stay home. We can give people a safe alternative to going over to their friends house when they've lost their minds," added Anton.
Around town, Washington residents say stepping into another shutdown would definitely change their day to day, again.
"Right now I am a grad student, I work in a clinic right now, that would shut down all face to face clinics for me, and then just stuck in the house even longer- that's how it would affect me the most not being able to interact with clients face to face," Makinzee Edwards.
"In order to solve the problems yes we need to be as a government to help our people, but we also need to place trust in the community members, a complete and total shutdown I do not believe is the answer," Pasco resident, Lon Page said.
You can watch for updates from Governor Jay Inslee on KHQ.com or KHQ's Facebook page.
