SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyday we get new reports on the impact of the coronavirus, but it's not everyday you hear of the virus impacting a tiger. The news that a New York tiger tested positive for COVID-19 has gripped national headlines.
Cat Tales says their animals getting infected has been on their minds since they already saw a similar strain of coronavirus in one of their tigers years ago.
Cat Tales says some of their tigers can still get nose to nose close together, or can sneeze on each other from a distance, so they would be able to infect each other, which is a concern.
Cat Tales started taking extra steps when the virus first broke out, like having volunteers wear face masks, wearing gloves and washing their hands after handling a tiger, or even bleaching their shoes after being in a cage so it won't transer to the next cage.
In case you saw, we ran a story about Cat Tales needing donations, and the director says people stepped up beyond belief.
"The outpour from the community has been just heartwarming, it has been so wonderful. Our freezers are so full we can't hold any more at the moment," Executive Director, Lisa Wyche, said.
Cat Tales says if you already bought food for them to feed their animals, if you can, to please hold it in your freezer for another month or so because their supply is over-the-top right now. They wanted to thank the community, and said the tigers can't wait to see you all again once this is over.
