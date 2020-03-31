SPOKANE, Wash. - It's no secret that many of us have been spending more time around the house instead of out on the roads with stay-home orders in place.
As first reported by our partners at The Spokesman-Review, volume on the roads in Spokane is down. Becky Spangle, Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center and Electronics Manager, has been tracking the flow of traffic since Governor Jay Inslee suspended school to see how that would impact traffic volume. Since then, the government has asked for those reports.
To give you an idea of the numbers Spangle said, "On Monday the 23rd we were at about a 25% decrease, which was very very noticeable watching the traffic cameras and monitoring traffic in general you could definitely notice a decrease in the volumes just visually."
Spangle's baseline for comparison is average weekday and weekend volumes from the month of February. As more people transition to staying home full time numbers continue to drop. Spangle said, " numbers from yesterday show about a 40% average overall in the Spokane area."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.