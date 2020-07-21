SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has received numerous questions about the flu numbers across Washington and the rest of the country and how they stack up to the numbers for COVID-19.
So here's how the number of coronavirus-related deaths compare to the number of flu-related deaths since September.
In Washington state:
- There have been 1,453 coronavirus-related deaths
- There have been 105 flu-related deaths
In Spokane County:
- There have been 43 coronavirus-related deaths
- There have been 17 flu-related deaths
In Idaho:
- There have been 122 coronavirus-related deaths
- There have been 39 flu-related deaths
