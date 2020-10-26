Idaho announced Monday afternoon that they would be moving back to phase 3 due to rising COVID cases in the state. This has put a spotlight on how local high schools will be handling their athletics, as most schools are currently playing with minimal restrictions. 
 
District Director of Communications, Scott Maben, gave some updates on how high school sports would be impacted by this announcement. 
 
The District Committee of Athletic Directors and other administrators are meeting immediately following the announcement to decide what restrictions need to change or be updated in order to comply with phase three. 
 
The district is also pausing early winter sports practice for the week, including basketball, wrestling, etc. This update doesn't include football however, which is already in progress. The schools hope to resume practice by the end of next week. 
 
"It just gives us a little more time to take a close look at what changes we can put into effect before we get too deep into the next season of athletics, and we may need to take a look at putting some new restrictions in place for the remaining fall sports season too, but we have a few days to figure all of that out."
 
Maben says he will provide KHQ with an update once the athletic directors get out of their meeting and announce a decision. We will post an update shortly. 
 
 

