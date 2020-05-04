Local businesses were finally allowed to open their doors Friday.
Marmalade in Coeur d'Alene, said that their first weekend back was success.
"It was really good, we had a positive experience, people were really happy to come out and support businesses," said Kasey Widmyer daughter of the owner of Marmalade.
Widmyer said that everyone that came in was cautious of social distancing.
"Mainly smaller groups came in, mostly everyone was really respectful of people's spaces, some had masks some didn't but overall people were really respectful of social distancing rules," Widmyer said.
Phase one for reopening Idaho started Friday, May 1st, so this past weekend was the first weekend open in more than a month, for many businesses.
Still, phase one is limited, bars, restaurants, gyms and nail salons remain closed. Most everything reopens during phase two, on May 16th, except for bars and large venues.
Both Widmyer and owners of Finan McDonald at The Lake, Vick and Twilla Ford, said that of course it is slower than a regular year in May, there is normally crowded streets and shops filled.
"It makes you stand back and take a look at things and try to think about what to do, it's not business as usual for sure, Ford said.
But they are ecstatic to be up and running again.
"We are thrilled to be open again, happy to see our regular customers again," Ford said.
