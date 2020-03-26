In response to economic impact of the COVID-19 response, the United States government will be sending checks or direct deposits to most Americans to help with the financial burden.
As the Washington Post reports, the legislation would provide payments of $1,200 to adults with annual incomes of $75,000 or less, plus another $500 per child. However, some Americans who earn more than $75,000 a year may still be eligible.
The money is likely to arrive in April via direct deposit. Receiving mailed checks may take longer.
To help you determine how much money you can expect to receive, we've created the following calculator tool:
