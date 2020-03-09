COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Assisted living facilities have been struggling long before the coronavirus came into play. But, how are they going to handle it?
According to a Khasier Health News analysis, government health inspectors have cited more nursing homes for failing to ensure that all workers follow prevention and control rules than for any other type of violation.
Several assisted living homes in our region have been flagged for abuse and neglect in their facility. Some of which are The Life Care Center in Post Falls, Gardens on University, Spokane Veteran's Home, Providence St. Joseph Care Center, North Central Care Center, and Ivy Court.
But, even high ranked facilities are having trouble. A five-star ranked facility in Kirkland, the Life Care Center, has been the center of the coronavirus deaths in King County, with thirteen deaths in just their facility.
According to a Life Care Center of Kirkland spokesman, they had 180 employees before the outbreak. They now have 70 employees quarantined, with three hospitalized and one testing positive for the virus.
Leaving them short staffed in the middle of a major outbreak.
KHQ reached out to several facilities in our region to see how they are preparing for a possible corona virus outbreak.
The Creekside Inn in Coeur d'Alene said in a statement to families and residents, "The COVID-19 situation has our full attention. Many organizations are taking steps to prepare for potential outbreaks. Our highest priority is always the health and safety of our residents and those who care for our residents."
They went further into detail saying that they have enhanced deep cleaning in their facility, reduced the number of social activities from outside vendors, asked family members to reduce the number of visits.
The Life Care Center in Post Falls also responded by saying similar things to what the Creekside Inn is doing but also adding that they are screening each of their employees before work to make sure that they are not sick.
They said in their statement, "this situation, although requiring additional precautions, has not disrupted our focus on resident care or the acceptance of new patients. Our facility is still fully operational, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, our associates and the community.
… concerning preparedness for coronavirus and other infectious diseases
"Residents are our highest priority at Life Care Center of Post Falls. Their safety and well-being are our primary concerns.
In response to the recent cases of coronavirus being reported around the U.S., we are proactively communicating with the Idaho Health Care Association, Idaho and Panhandle Health Departments, and State and Federal regulatory programs to include the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
We are complying with all CDC recommendations and going over our own infection control policies and procedures to ensure our associates are educated to infection control practices including hand hygiene and personal protective equipment usage.
Additionally, we are committed to educating the family members of our residents and our associates, so they know where they can find resources about infectious diseases, including coronavirus, and how they can best protect themselves.
Visitors are being asked not to visit our building at this time if they have traveled to or been in contact with someone who has traveled to an area with widespread or ongoing transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days; are sick or feel sick; have a fever; are coughing; or are experiencing shortness of breath. Healthy visitors who do come into the building are being reminded to practice proper hand hygiene before and after visiting a resident; to cover their nose and mouth if they cough or sneeze; and to wear a mask during the visit if they are immunocompromised or if they have a frequent, non-infectious cough. Signage to this affect is posted at our entrance. Our facility is also currently screening all employees and visitors upon arrival to the center for signs and symptoms of illness.
This situation, although requiring additional precautions, has not disrupted our focus on resident care or the acceptance of new patients. Our facility is still fully operational, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, our associates and the community."
- Stephanie Bonanzino, Senior Executive Director"
