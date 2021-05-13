On Thursday, Governor Inslee announced that Washington will fully reopen starting on June 30th, with guidance to reopen sooner if 70% of Washington residents are vaccinated. So how close are we to being 70% vaccinated? Right now roughly 57% of people in Washington have been vaccinated with the first dose.
Currently, Washington is averaging just over 40,000 vaccinations over the course of seven days. To reach the 70% vaccination target before June 30th, the state will have to ramp up its daily vaccinations. However, data shows that if the state averages just over 20,000 vaccines per day, Washington could reach the 70% goal as early as June 15th.
Many local businesses and organizations have started a push to incentivize getting vaccinated as a way to not only help protect yourself from the virus, but also to support businesses and the economy as well.