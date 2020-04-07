school closure
Schools now in Washington and Idaho are close for the foreseeable future. 
 
Coeur d'Alene Schools and Post Falls School District both launched their remote learning program on April 6.
 
Post Falls School District saying that they have had their teachers connecting with their students to  see what resources they need to be prepared for remote learning. Whether that means getting them a Chromebook to do online learning or needing a printed copy of the assignments.
 
The Post Falls Superintendent and CDA Schools said that teachers have been connecting with students often and will continue to.
 
And as for how districts will be tracking students to ensure that they're checking in and doing their work. CDA, Post Falls and Spokane saying that is the individual teachers job to keep in touch and track that.
 
Spokane Public Schools said they are able to track who's checking in online. However, not everyone has access to the internet, so it's difficult to gauge student participation based only on the online numbers.

