Leaders in Spokane have been anxious to get people back to work and to begin the process of reopening business in Spokane County.
During a call with reporters on Monday, more details were given by the Governor's office about what will be required from counties before they will be allowed more flexibility in reopening.
John Wiesman, secretary of Washington State Department of Health, said once an application is received it will take a couple days to review and will probably include follow up questions to the applicant.
He also listed areas of focus when reviewing an application:
Case and Contact investigations
- This includes plans for staffing and resources to carry it out. The Governor's office also will want to know what entities the county has agreements with and that they feel confident can deliver on the agreement.
Isolation and quarantine
- Plans for someone who is infected who can't stay home and may put others at risk, if someone has been in close contact with someone infected and can't stay home or if isolation is not possible?
Testing
- Anyone who has symptoms, someone who has been in close contact with someone showing symptoms, or someone who is asymptomatic has access to testing.
Its not clear when Spokane County leaders would submit an application but Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and other members will be speaking with Gov. Inslee Tuesday, planning to make another push for regional flexibility.
