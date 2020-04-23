SPOKANE, Wash. - Sales of new homes in US plunged 15.4% in March as virus tightened its grip. That might make you think prices here in Spokane are going to start dropping soon, but realtors tell KHQ that the housing crisis is only getting worse because of the coronavirus, which means prices are not going to start dropping.
"Adding the pandemic and the concerns that sellers have, allowing people they don't know inside their home, it has reduced the amount of available properties for buyers to purchase," Amy Khosravi, managing broker for Century 21 Beutler and Associates, said.
Spokane Association of Realtors said house listings are down 40-50% this month, compared to last year at this time, which is putting 5-6 offers on the small amount of houses listed. Another reason realtors say Spokane won't see a decrease in prices is because people are wanting to move out of bigger cities, where the coronavirus is hitting harder, and come to urban areas like Spokane.
The number one question Khosravi said she's been getting during this outbreak is: "Should I still try and sell my house?"
Khosravi says people are buying properties like crazy at every price point, and agents are still showing homes, but in small groups. Another concern has been about pre-approvals. You might've been approved for a loan back in March, but she says call your bank again and make sure that offer still stands.
