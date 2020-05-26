An outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Company last week caused a spike in case numbers in Spokane County. It's shining a light on how the Spokane Regional Health District contains outbreaks to cut down on community spread. For the most part, those who test positive for COVID-19 are on the honor system to comply with health district recommendations and stay home to avoid infecting others.
"We don't have guards posted up in front of people's doors and we don't have, you know, GPS monitoring people's, you know movements," Anna Halloran said. Halloran is an Epidemiologist and Contract Tracer with the Spokane Regional Health District.
If those who are infected are actively defying the request to stay home, the SRHD can get law enforcement involved, but that's rare.
"If we do hear that people are not complying and they are infectious, then it's possible that the health officer can can get involved in produce the health officer order, which is a legal request for voluntary quarantine or isolation and it escalates from there, but we haven't had to do that yet," Halloran said.
Halloran said everyone she's worked with to contact trace has been extremely cooperative and on board with staying home for the recommended amount of time.
SRHD says that in the case of the Philadelphia Macaroni Company, almost half the people who tested positive were asymptomatic, which illustrates the importance of following the business guidelines for phase 2.
"People are scared, and they don't want other people to get this. It's very serious," Halloran said.
This isn't the only factory outbreak in the state. The virus spread at the Tyson Foods Meat Packing Plant in Wallula, infecting more than 100 people. The SRHD is planning to reach out to similar workplaces in Spokane County to prevent another outbreak.
"We worry a lot about factories and warehouses because, you know, you are in close contact with people and, you know, it's hard to know exactly what kind of face covering wearing is happening and, and, you know, there might be more situations where people could get more relaxed with each other, you know, in break rooms or lunch rooms," Halloran said.
Even the best practices can't always prevent an outbreak, the Philadelphia Macaroni Company is a perfect example.
"Philadelphia Macaroni Company did everything right. We haven't figured out what the source of infection could have been or a flaw in a system. You know, they they really had good practices and in place, and this is an unfortunate event," Halloran said.
When the Philadelphia Macaroni Company does start re-opening and bringing people back into their factory, the SRHD plans to work closely with them to make sure more people aren't infected.
