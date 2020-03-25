On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order for the entire state of Washington to help slow the spread of COVID-19, closing all non-essential businesses.
After questions about who is deemed essential, Washington State is offering an application to help clarify who is deemed essential.
Workers and businesses can either request for clarification or request to be included in the list of essential businesses.
You can find the application here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.