The CDC's is now recommending that Americans wear a cloth mask when they go out. KHQ has an easy way for you to make one. All it requires is a bandanna and two rubber bands or hair ties.
How to make a homemade mask with just rubber bands and a bandanna
-
- Updated
18x18 is the recommended size but you can also use something a bit larger like 20 x20.
1. take the top and fold it into the middle and take the bottom and fold it into the middle. so you now have two even sections.
2. Fold it over one more time so the flaps are in the middle.
3. Slide the rubber bands on each side, about a third of the way to the middle. The space in the middle should be about the size of your face.
4. Next, take one end and fold it over and tuck it inside the opposite side.
5. Adjust the rubber bands so they are on the outside.
6. Loop the rubber bands over your ears and adjust the mask!
Finished!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
43°F
Cloudy
44°F / 32°F
7 PM
42°F
8 PM
40°F
9 PM
38°F
10 PM
37°F
11 PM
35°F
Coronavirus Email Alerts
Subscribe to get twice-daily updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6.5 earthquake rocks southern Idaho, according to USGS
- How to make sure you get your stimulus check ASAP
- Third & fourth COVID-19 related deaths reported in Spokane County; 136 total cases confirmed
- Pullman Regional Hospital temporarily reducing employee pay to help rebound from COVID-19 related operational challenges
- HELP ME HAYLEY: Spokane Valley nurse battling HOA for approval to 'self-isolate' in trailer after shifts to keep family safe
- COVID-19 Custody: Spokane health care worker caught in coronavirus child custody battle
- April Fools' joke circulating claiming students will have to repeat this year's grade next year
- A Face Behind the Statistic: Spokane County nurse with coronavirus speaks to KHQ
- Public health officials announce first COVID-19 death in Spokane County
- Spokane County health officials report 145 COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.