Now that the Government has approved the money, many Americans are asking when the stimulus checks are going to show up. 

On Monday the IRS release new information on what people can do to make sure they get their check as quickly as possible. 

For Americans eligible for stimulus cash under the new relief law, the fastest way to receive it is to make sure they've filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018 with bank information so the government can directly deposit the money.

 The IRS says it will use a person's 2019 return to calculate eligibility and automatically send the money to those who qualify. If they haven't filed a 2019 return, it'll be based on the 2018 return.

