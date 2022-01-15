Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits online starting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Tests can be ordered through COVIDtests.gov.
After putting in your name and address, tests will be shipped out within seven to 12 days of ordering, although they may take longer to reach some homes.
The free tests are limited to four per household.
Starting Saturday, Americans with private health insurance will also be able to file for reimbursement for rapid tests purchased on or after Jan. 15.
Up to eight tests per person will qualify for the reimbursement.
For more information on how to file a claim, you should contact your health insurance company.