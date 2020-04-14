COEUR D'ALENE -- In Idaho, the 21-day stay-home order is set to expire Wednesday, April 15. KHQ reporter Ayanna Likens spoke to about 15 different businesses Tuesday and they all said that they are on the edge of their seats waiting for what Little is going to do before they work to reopen their stores fully.
Like other business owners, Blair Williams, Owner of The Art Spirit Gallery, has had a difficult couple of weeks facing the unknown of when they are going to reopen.
"It's been four weeks of a lot of emotional ups and downs," Williams said.
The gallery has been a staple in Coeur d'Alene for almost 23 years and people have recognized that by sending Williams checks with notes saying 'to keep the lights on' and sending encouraging messages on Facebook.
"Those are the things that keep you going, when people are counting are on you and that they think your business brings value into the community," Williams said.
But even with all the support, she had to take a look at the reality of things.
I've had to look at the books and say, 'Okay, do I leverage my house or do I not, to keep this business going,'" said Williams.
Wednesday, Little is announcing whether or not to extend the stay-home order. Williams said that the duration of the closure will impact business. She said if it lasts until June or July, she will be OK, but if it goes into the fall, things will be tough.
"It's not a light switch, there needs to be a plan that is thoughtful that is good for the economy and safety of the people," said Williams.
Williams said that she isn't choosing to be scared right now, she said she is staying positive through it all.
"Fear has two meanings: Face everything and run, or face everything and rise and I am choosing to rise today," said Williams.
The Governor will be holding announcing his plans Wednesday at 10:00 am. You can watch the announcement on KHQ.com.
On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, Raúl R. Labrador, called on Little to reopen the state. You can read the full statement HERE.
