How will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine change vaccine roll out in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash- There’s been some discussion as to how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used in the state of Washington when they should arrive and what’s the plan. We took those questions to the Washington State Department of Health.
They tell us as of right now the vaccines are on course to arrive by the end of this week and the total allotment number is 60,900.
Having access to this new vaccine the state says will help increase supply and improve access to the vaccine.
Right now DOH says they’re waiting on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to give recommendations on the best scenarios to use the single-dose vaccine.
Multiple factors are at play, DOH says these situations, they’re taking into account are settings where it’s difficult to get a second dose, where a booster dose is critical, or where storage options are limited.
We know some states plan to vaccinate their rural population with this vaccine.
DOH says they are looking forward to learning more after the vaccine is further vetted by the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup as part of the Western States Pact.
Many of you have been wondering if there is going to be an opportunity for people at mass vaccination sites to choose between the modern vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DOH says the best choice of vaccine is the one that’s available.
No date or allotment was given as to how many Johnson & Johnson vaccines would come into Spokane.