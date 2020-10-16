The Spokane Regional Health District is asking 15,000 people in Spokane County how they're doing right now, and they're paying to find the answers. For the second time in less than a year, The Spokane Regional Health District has sent 15,000 random people a Quality of Life Survey. The answers they get back helps guide Spokane County leaders on how to deal with everything from mental health issues to public safety to a sense of belonging at a neighborhood level.
Surveys started to show up in mailboxes this week, and they came with a $2 bill. Doing the math, you'll find that SRHD was willing to spend $30,000 on the survey. But Steven Smith, SRHD's Director of Quality and Planning Assessment says it was actually even more than that, and it was worth every penny. The cost to mail the survey came out of CARES Act money, that's federal dollars that Spokane County got to contain the coronavirus. The $2 incentive came from SHRD's budget. Of the 15,000 surveys that went out, Smith says they expect to get between 5-6,000 back.
So why do two surveys in less than a year? Well, because of COVID-19. SRHD employees were just going over last year's data when COVID-19 hit. You can bet that the answers this October, will be very different from last October.
The last recorded data we have is from 2015, when 45 percent of the people in Spokane County rated their lives as "very good." You can see the full results here.
Data from this year's survey, and last years, will be availabe in January of 2021.
