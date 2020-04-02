LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - HUB Sports Center will be hosting an online scavenger hunt for families to participate in from their homes next week.
The scavenger hunt is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, from 7-9 p.m. on HUB's Facebook event page. Participation in the event is free, but requires you to have a Facebook account and smart phone to interact during the scavenger hunt. HUB also says completing some of the missions will require some creativity and imagination.
“Since the community cannot come to the HUB and interact, we are looking for ways to bring some fun family time to the community.” said HUB Executive Director Phil Champlin.
The scavenger hunt will include 15-25 missions for families to complete within the two-hour time frame. Mission objectives will be conveyed through short video clips posted to HUB's Facebook page. Teams will then verify the completion of their missions by posting pictures or videos in the comment section.
Points are assigned to each mission and will be tracked through the comment submissions, with bonus points available for some select missions. The winners of each mission and the overall scavenger hunt will be posted the following day, April 8 around 7 p.m. on the HUB Facebook page.
More info on the event can be found here.
