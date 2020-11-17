The HUB Sports center said on Tuesday it is closing it's doors because of COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Inslee on Sunday.
The new restrictions included the requirement that gyms close for indoor operations and that youth and adult sporting activities are limited to outdoor activities only.
The closure is scheduled from Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Monday, Dec. 14.
"We have LOVED being open even in a limited capacity where we could serve as many teams as possible with space to practice and train," The HUB said in a news release, "We will miss the noise and the smiling (under masks) faces. Thank you all for following our policies and protocols to keep each other safe while participating. You did a fantastic job as we did not have any outbreaks traced to our facility."
The closure will not impact the centers Youth Development programs: CVSD Learning Center, STEM Classes, School Reading, Homeschool, Adaptive PE, as they are exempted as K-12 education.
The center said its martial arts instructions are exploring ZOOM based classes.
The HUB is taking donations. You can learn more that their website by clicking here.
