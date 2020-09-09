The HUB Sports Center is hosting several outdoor drive-in movies on Saturday Nights between September 12 through October 24th.
Tickets cost $20 per car. There are a limited number of parking spots available so you must pre-register to attend the movie. You can do that by following this link.
Audio for the movies will be broadcast through an FM transmitter so any radio that can pick up that signal will work. Apps on phones will not work unless it has a built in FM atenna.
There will also be food trucks selling snack, but outside food is welcome too.
There are several policies in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
- You must wear a mask when visiting the bathroom and food trucks.
- Please do not leave your vehicle except to visit the bathroom or food trucks.
- You must view the movie from within your vehicle.
- You must practice social distancing at all times.
- If you are sick or feeling unwell at all- do not come to the movies!
- If you do not follow the above guidelines, you will be asked to leave without refund.
Below are the movies and showtimes
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids - September 12 at 7:00pm
- Twister - September 19 at 7:00pm
- Addams Family (animated) - October 3 at 7:00pm
- Goonies - October 3 at 9:45pm
- Casper (animated) - October 10 at 7:00pm
- Ghostbusters - October 10 at 9:45pm
- Halloweentown - October 17 at 7:00pm
- Psycho - October 17 at 9:45pm
- Hocus Pocus - October 24 at 7:00pm
- Halloween - October 24 at 9:45pm
