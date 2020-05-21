LYNDEN, Wash. - With Canada and the United States agreeing to once again extend their agreement to keep the border closed except for non-essential travel, some families remain separated.
That's the case for one couple who've now been separated for months, only being able to talk from across a ditch while Border Patrol agents walk nearby.
Rosa Rezansoff is from Canada and has been living there part-time for work while her husband Trice Siron works in Washington.
"For me, for my mental health, being around by husband and having his support and having that safety has become essential in such a chaotic and stressful time for everyone," Rezansoff said.
They've been married for two years and have been working on getting Rezansoff her green card since then. Then, in March, they saw the end in sight. They had their immigration interview.
But that morning, schools, restaurants and event their interview were shut down.
Border crossing also got stricter. Siron had to return to Washington for work and Rezansoff wasn't allowed to go across with him. The only way they could see each other in person was at the border, across a ditch, not being able to touch.
"It was really hard, really hard when we could only talk at the border, because when you are along Zero Avenue, you cannot cross that border," Rezansoff said. "So at the same time, he is feet away and I can't touch him or hug him."
Siron has tried to go back to Canada several times, but every time he has been denied. Even though he's said he wouldn't be exposing himself to anyone.
Right now, the Canadian government has set the guidelines that only essential travel -- no recreation and no tourism -- can take place. But Siron and Rezansoff want clarification as to why being with a spouse isn't essential.
The light that has helped them through this is FaceTime, and most recently, an international park where they can be together and hug and have a picnic.
"We are able to meet and hug and hangout at Peace Arch Park, which is the one glimmering light in all this," Rezansoff said. "I can now see him and hug him and spend the day with him."
They also said that what has gotten them through this is each other.
"I couldn't ask for a better best friend, partner, husband and support system through all this because if for some reason I was going through this without all that he has been, it would be a completely different story," Rezansoff said.
"To have someone like her on my side, I try to be the same to her, and it really makes the situation so much easier knowing that at the end of all this we can come together and share our lives together," Siron said.
There is currently a petition going around asking the government for clarification on when people will be able to see their loved ones, which can be found HERE.
In addition, there is also a Facebook group for loved ones separated by the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found HERE.
