SPOKANE, Wash - On Thursday Spokane County saw 138 cases, its third-highest one-day case count, following 139 on July 31, and 170 on August 6. Now, Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz is sounding the alarm.
“The data are not going in the right direction,” said Lutz. “We are seeing an increase in cases throughout the county from multiple sources which tells me people are not distancing, not wearing masks when they should, getting together when they shouldn’t, and not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.”
The spike came on the same week as Kindergarteners in Spokane Public Schools returned to in-person class. Dr Lutz warned that if things don't change he might be forced to roll back health measures.
“We have been working diligently with superintendents to start phasing children back to in-school instruction. We know that it is critical for children’s development that they be in school. It is also a way to ease the stress placed on parents and caregivers who need to get back to work,” said Lutz. “We need everyone’s help so that we can continue bringing children back to in-person school and opening the economy. We can do this by practicing physical distancing, limiting gatherings outside of our households, and wearing masks. I am very concerned, on the eve of a three-day weekend, that we will need to roll back recent easing of health measures in Spokane County, something I do not want to see happen.”
Lutz explained these high case counts have Spokane County’s incidence rate ranked as the highest in the state, more than three times that of Washington State as a whole. SRHD is working with the Washington State Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, studying the data for Spokane County and determining what efforts will be needed to prevent further increases in outbreaks.
Dr. Lutz says his concern is reaching a fever pitch right now because we are going into a three-day weekend. Indigenous People’s Day (formerly Columbus Day) is on Monday. The Health District provided the following information about spikes following three-day weekends:
- Memorial Day, May 25 – Lead to a spike in cases between June 3-8
- Independence Day, July 4 – Lead to a spike in cases between July 11-17
- Labor Day, Sept. 7 – Lead to a spike in cases between Sept. 16-25
Dr. Lutz says he’s also concerned about Halloween. “We have a false sense of being out of the woods or that the pandemic isn’t as prevalent in our county, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Lutz said. “We need to work together as a community, staying vigilant, and showing care and concern for others by following the health guidance – even when away from work or not in public.”
