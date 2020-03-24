SPOKANE, Wash. -- There are so many professions we are so grateful for. Social media is flooded with deserving 'thank you' posts for our incredible medical workers, first responders, the hardworking staff at our local grocery stores. But there is one profession local businesses are hoping will feel the love too, our truck drivers.
"We need to thank them," the owner of Jenny's Cafe told KHQ. "How would we get our food without them? And think of the hours they are working. They are putting themselves in danger to help all of us."
And even when things are extremely tight in the restaurant business, Jenny's Cafe is showing her gratitude by offering our truck drivers a discounted hot meal.
"I appreciate their hard work," Jenny said.
It's support like that, that truck drivers like Alexander Bell say is helping them get through even the bumpiest roads.
"It's tense right now," he said. "But it's also rewarding. It's exciting, but as far as right now, it's a little tense."
But Alexander says he knows, people like him are keeping the wheels of life turning even when it feels sometimes like we're all stuck at a dead end.
"It makes me feel really good inside (to see all the gratitude,)" he said.
So please know, your smiles, shout outs, or even the discounts for their favorite breakfasts, it's all really helping our crucial workers keep trucking along.
"I've come across several signs saying 'thank you' truck drivers and I'm like wow, I appreciate that," he said. "I can't stop smiling about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.