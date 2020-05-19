After Governor Jay Inslee announced Spokane County is eligible to apply for Phase Two, county leaders announced they are working to have Spokane County in Phase Two by Memorial Day weekend.
According to county leaders, they are quickly and thoroughly updating COVID-19 data to reapply for the variance to enter Phase Two.
"I couldn't be happier," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "I'm grateful the Governor listened to us."
At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Spokane County Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of applying for Phase Two.
In a letter from the commissioners to Governor Jay Inslee, they wrote, "[we] respectfully request to immediately move to Phase 2 per the COVID-19 County Variance Plan issued by the Washington State Department of Health."
"You have been patient and thoughtful and put community first," Spokane County Commissioner, Al French, said.
County leaders said the variance application will be sent to the Governor's Office within the next few days.
