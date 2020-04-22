Washington Governor Jay Inlsee said he'll start opening up parts of the economy on May 4 but for the flag waving and car-horn-honking crowd of people outside Spokane City Hall, it is not enough.
Fifty-plus people crowded at a rally with dozens of car and trucks honking in support, some with masks but most without.
They are a group of people who want to close the distance towards a full return to normal instead of being socially distance as required by science and the state government.
Business owner Patti Usselman said she organized the rally because she believes that Governor Inslee's small steps toward economic recovery are leaving client-based businesses like hers behind. She owns a beauty shop, where social distancing from customers can't be practiced.
"I do believe that there's a double standard and I can't understand their reasoning behind it," Usselman said.
Protesters came from all over the region like Steve Gause of Yakima, who said he's been out of work since the 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order went into place.
"We need to get back to work right now," Gause said.
Gause wasn't the only out of towner.
The self proclaimed "Thirty dollar tab guy," and now gubernatorial candidate, Tim Eyeman was there.
He spent more time on the mic talking than the organizers themselves when he wasn't handing out campaign stickers.
"We are talking hundreds of thousands of people who are out of work and not able to actually afford a living they don't want a check for the government," Eyeman said.
