Ryan Ragaza-Bourassa was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in a coma for two weeks was put on a ventilator and spent a month in the hospital.
KHQ' Kevin Kim talks with him about what it was like to face his own death and what it took to overcome the coronavirus.
You can see the story on KHQ tonight at 6pm. You can also listen to the full interview with Ryan on our Q6 Extra podcast which is available wherever you listen to your podcasts.
