SPOKANE, Wash. -- Pregnancy at any point in life can be stressful, especially when you are a first time mom. There are a lot of fears and unknowns, but when you add Coronavirus fears into the mix, unease hits a new level for expecting parents.
Local facilities and hospitals have altered their procedures when it comes to appointments and the actual birth. For Emily Rhoads, that means her husband can no longer attend appointments with her.
"They make him wait out in the car," she said. "He can't even come in the building."
Emily and her husband have been trying for several years to have a baby. They were overjoyed to learn she was pregnant with a baby girl. The couple's due date is August. They have enjoyed every step of the process together, until the past few weeks.
"It's been hard," she said. "We want to be together. It's nerve wracking, and he can't be there with me."
And, as policies stand now, neither can her mom when the big day comes. Many hospitals across the country, including Emily's, are only allowing one person to be by the mother's side. She's devastated to not get to share the experience with her mother, but is trying to stay focused on the family's many blessings.
"I have to stay positive for my baby girl," she said.
Emily's dear friend Chelcie and her husband are also expecting. The two couples are so grateful to get to navigate through this crazy time with friends who understand.
"It's nice to have someone to talk to about it," she said. "You don't feel so alone."
Both women say they are getting through the stress by pushing positive vibes and leaning on one another.
