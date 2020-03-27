SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an invisible scourge and it's killing people, but it's also killing productivity. Since COVID-19 hit in full last week, Washington state saw an 843 percent increase in claims for unemployment. Three million people in the state filed a new claim last week.
One of those millions is the head chef at Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, David McConnell. McConnell hasn't been officially laid off, but said he went from 50 hours a week, to about 4. He doesn't fault the restaurant, they're doing what they can to give employees hours and stay afloat themselves in these troubled times.
But McConnell said he's been frustrated by Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD). McConnell said that over the last week, his full time job hasn't been at the restaurant, it's been trying to get through to an operator to file an unemployment claim.
KHQ spoke with a representative of the ESD, who said most of the filing process is automated, but unfortunately it sounds like McConnell's case is one of the rarer cases where they need more information directly from the filer.
Nick Demerice, with ESD, said that of the millions of claims they've had over the last week, there are some that require follow-up. He said it could be something as simple as a name entered into system incorrectly. McConnell believes in his case, it's because he recently purchased a home and the system is having trouble rectifying the address they have on record, with his new one.
McConnell said he, and Demerice confirms, many others are having difficulty getting through. Demerice said that the system was not designed to process literally millions of claims at one time. Unemployment filings are up by more than 1,000% for people in the food services and hospitality industry alone. Demerice urges patience, and McConnell said he's okay with that, but is starting to get concerned.
"You know, I was able to make mortgage this past month, but my next payment is due on April 1, and you know, I'm worried. I've been in touch with my lender and I'm waiting for a call back from them. I'm hoping they do the right thing and I'm able to get an extension, but even then I just know that even if my benefits come through, I'll have this pile of massive bills that have piled up."
Demerice did say one thing that eased McConnell's mind: the unemployment benefits will be back-dated to when your unemployment started, not when you got through to someone on the phone. So in McConnell's case, even though he's spent a week and a half trying to get through to someone, he'll ultimately receive unemployment benefits that reflect that week and a half.
