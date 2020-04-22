Angry anglers gathered in Franklin Park Wednesday afternoon to send a message to Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday: Let us fish.
The group gathered along Division holding signs advocating for Inslee to allow fishing in Washington during the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
"It's the goofiest thing in the world," gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman said. "I can sit in a row boat in the middle of the lake and Jay Inslee says I'm safe. If I'm in that row boat with a fishing pole in the water, then I'm unsafe. It is so whack-a-doo crazy."
Some protesters stood in the park with signs, while other protesters circled the park with boats in tow offering honks in support of the cause. Based on the amount of honks coming from passing cars, it seemed the "Let Us Fish" movement garnered a lot of support.
The Governor has been pushing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and many protesters said on Wednesday that as far as hobbies go, it doesn't get more socially distant than fishing.
"It's naturally social distancing," Ben Holten said. "I don't know any fisherman that says 'Hey, come to my spot', you don't see fishermen saying 'Hey, here's my secret spot, come here.'"
For others, fishing is much more than a hobby.
"I'm an off-grid person and I rely on it to feed my family," event organizer Terah Altman said. "If we can go out boating and water-skiing and we can't drop a line in the water, it's awfully ridiculous."
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has been responding to concerned anglers on their Facebook page, saying the decision to close fishing wasn't one that was made lightly.
"We know from past experience that fishing and hunting encourages travel outside neighborhoods," one response stated. "These were very difficult decisions, particularly as we spend most of our time working to sustain and encourage fishing and hunting. We did not take the decision to delay these activities without a lot of consideration. Many of us are also hunters and anglers, hikers and campers, and we are also eager to get out there."
Equally frustrating for protesters aiming for fishing to open in Washington is the fact that just 20 or so miles to the east in Idaho, fishing is not only allowed, but protected by the state's constitution. However, leaders in Idaho have made it clear that Washington residents should not be coming to Idaho for activities such as fishing and hiking.
The Let Us Fish rally was scheduled from 3pm - 7pm on Wednesday but was cut short due to rain, however, the organizer of the event said she hopes it sends a message to Gov. Inslee that fishing should be allowed again in Washington immediately, and if not, they're ready to hold more events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.