LEWISTON, Idaho - Life Care center in Lewiston is currently dealing with a growing outbreak of COVID-19 affecting both employees and staff. The same company runs Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, which is one of the biggest hotspots of COVID-19 in the country.
Kathy Voss's mother is a resident at the location is Lewiston and is near death. She said that she has been left in the dark about her mother's care and has had to fight for her life. Voss says the center has not responded to repeated requests for information.
"I shouldn't have to fight that hard to keep my mom alive. Its not fair, its just not fair," she said.
Voss has made hundreds of calls to the executive director of the facility, state departments and the health district. She said no one has given her answers.
"Its been a miserable three weeks and and no one should have to go through this when someone they care about is dying, " she said.
A few weeks ago she was notified that her mother had a fever. She asked called Life Care and asked if they were going to test her for COVID-19. Voss said employees told her they didn't plan to test her mother and instead treat her with Tylenol.
Voss said a short time later her mother developed a cough but employees still did not administer a test.
Voss continued to request they test. Eventually the center agreed but the test leaked when it was being transported so it couldn't be run for results.
Employees administered a second test but it leaked again. Voss demanded a third test and it was administered on Monday.
Voss said she thinks its too little, too late. Her mother has taken a turn for the worse and is in the "end of life" period. Voss believes that if management would have acted sooner, her mother's suffering might have been preventable.
"It may be never would have turned out like this." She said. "I'll never know, but them denying her the test, this is the result."
While she is blaming management, Voss has nothing but praise for the nurses.
"I don't know how I could ever say thank you enough to them," she said. "I know they have made her as comfortable as they can while she is passing."
KHQ has reached out to Life Care Center in Lewiston and the Idaho Department of Health multiple times regarding Voss's situation. We have not received a response. We have also checked with the Idaho Department of Welfare to see if they are investigating the facility. They have not responded yet.
