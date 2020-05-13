SPOKANE, Wash. - As leaders in Spokane County await Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's decision on a variance request to move to phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says she continues to advocate for the move and believes Inslee is willing to budge at some point.
"We're doing everything that we can to get to phase 2 and as quickly as possible and we're following the process that's required by the state," Woodward said during a live interview with KHQ's Sean Owsley on the Wake Up Show Wednesday morning.
That process has included a recommendation from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, approval from the Spokane Regional Health District board, support from Spokane County Commissioners, letters from health care systems Providence and MutliCare, and some key data.
"If you look at our data (this is science based) our numbers are down, we have flattened the curve," said Woodward. "We're in a place right now where we think we should be in phase 2."
Woodward says other supporting data includes the recurring amount of daily reports with single-digit amounts of new COVID-19 cases, decreasing hospitalizations, capability/capacity to accommodate a spike in cases and the lack of use of an isolation facility.
As Owsley noted it seems Inslee isn't evaluating eastern Washington's situation differently than western Washington, Woodward says she constantly hears from business owners on the verge of going under for good.
"I hear from businesses that are so desperate that they're saying: 'Mayor, we are willing to risk losing our license, we are willing to risk being fined because if we don't open up our doors we're losing everything that we've worked for our entire life anyway'," Woodward said. "It's not just the business that they're fighting for, it's their livelihood."
Woodward added that these struggling business owners have continual lists of expenses like rent, utilities, operational, employees, home mortgages and food. She says this is putting the economy, community and lives at stake and leaders are continuing to push for business owners and workers.
"I think the thing that's holding this up is that the governor does not have a criteria that he has set up based for opening a county our size," Woodward said. "I know that he will be working on that. We will continue to advocate, it's the only thing we can continue to do. I will not stop."
Counties approved for phase-2 entry have met criteria of no cases in three weeks, but those counties each have 75,000 or less populations. Leaders of larger counties are all awaiting further guidance from the governor's office on criteria needed to enter phase 2.
When asked by Owsley about previous conversations with the governor, the mayor continues to think he's willing to budge.
"I think he is," Woodward said. "I mean that's why he's even looking at opening parts of the state regionally when he wasn't before. There's always movement and we'll continue to advocate to get even more movement."
