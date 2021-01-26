Idaho Governor Brad Little just approved new recommendations from the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) on the vaccine distribution plan.
Now, clergy members who enter health care facilities to provide religious support to patients, and behavior health workers, are eligible in Group 1.
Changes to Group 2 include, mortuary and funeral service personnel, coroners, as well as those in homeless shelters.
CVAC said the committee will continue to make recommendations to the Governor as they see fit.
Starting February 1st, Idahoans 65 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
