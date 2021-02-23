Idaho has administered over 91% of their current COVID-19 vaccine allotment putting the state in the top ten states for administration.
According to Governor Brad Little, 40% of Idaho's 65-and-older population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In the Panhandle, 92% of vaccines have been administered.
There are 23 vaccine providers in the Panhandle. Thirteen of the providers have administered all their allocated doses, including Kootenai Health and Northwest Specialty Hospital.
Due to limited supplies of vaccines, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is requiring proof of residency for a vaccine appointment. People who work in Idaho are also eligible for a vaccine appointment and will need proof they work in the state.
People who register for vaccines with any vaccine provider in Idaho will be asked to provide one of the following:
- A driver's license or work or school ID
- A letter with the person’s name and address
- A utility bill with the person’s name
- A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho