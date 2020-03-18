Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that the state of Idaho is now adopting the latest guidance from the White House and CDC to slow the spread of coronavirus.
There are currently nine cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, confirmed in Ada, Blaine, Madison and Teton counties. Public health officials believe there is no confirmation that community spread is occurring within Idaho.
Gov. Little says he is not mandating closures of schools and other establishments at this time, stating local leaders and operators of facilities can make their own judgment calls on that for now.
“Idaho is a very diverse and expansive state," Gov. Little said. "A solution for one area might not be the solution for another part of the state.”
School districts are being encouraged to follow the latest CDC guidelines for closures.
Through the remainder off March, Idaho residents are encouraged to
- Do not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance, but still to find ways to connect with loved ones in these facilities, such as phone, text, Facetime, and others
- Avoid discretionary travel
- Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people
- Continue to practice good hygiene
- Work from home whenever possible – UNLESS you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare, medicine and food supply
- Take advantage of the many drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food. Businesses are stepping up to make these options even more available than before, in order to serve customers and keep people working.
“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”
