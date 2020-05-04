In response to the COVID-19 impacts on small businesses in Idaho, Governor Brad Little announced the eligibility criteria for businesses to apply for the Idaho Rebound cash grant.
According to the Governor's Office, there is $300 million in grants available.
The Idaho Governor's Office said there are no other state in the country is putting up more money in direct cash support for small businesses.
Each business that is approved for the grant can receive a grant up to $10,000.
Applications will be handled in two waves:
- Eligible entities with one to 19 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 11 through noon MDT on May 18
- Eligible entities with one to 50 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 18 through noon MDT on May 22
All information about eligibility criteria can be found on the Rebound Idaho website.
