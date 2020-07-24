BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little says the state's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee has approved an additional $50 million in funding, with a large chunk of that going towards testing school staff and providing schools with supplies needed to safely reopen.
The funding includes $21 million towards testing school staff, who the task force identifies as a priority group. An additional $10 million would go towards masks, gloves, sanitizer, plexiglass and more for Idaho schools working to reopen.
"Our number one focus is to get our kids back in school safely for in-person instruction, and the additional funds approved today help get us there," Gov. Little said. "Before coronavirus, too many Idaho students faced a significant achievement gap and ongoing risks to their mental and social well being. It’s imperative that students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates."
Details on the new funds include:
- $21 million to test school staff, who are identified as a priority group by the Testing Task Force
- $10 million to cover additional masks, gloves, sanitizer, and plexiglass for Idaho schools as they reopen
- $13 million to improve testing in long-term care facilities
- $3 million to increase testing lab turnaround time and capacity as well as lab upgrades
- $3 million to increase access to testing in rural Idaho by leveraging Idaho pharmacists and pharmacies in testing efforts
Over $120 million has been committed to K-12 public education for the upcoming school year between federal support and COVID aid/relief and the CARES Act.
