As COVID-19 continues to grow, so are opportunities for scammers.
According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the scams are focusing on areas of consumer vulnerability such as claiming to be health organizations or offering fake cures.
The Attorney General said to be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Diseases Control, the World Health Organization and other healthcare organizations.
Government agencies do not send emails asking for peoples' personal information.
Scammers are also calling residents offering COVID-19 treatments and cures that are not real. Scammers are offering COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits which do not exist at this time.
There are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, medications, or other prescription or over-the-counter products are available to treat or cure COVID-19.
More information about COVID-19 scams can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.