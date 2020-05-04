Idaho began phase one of their re-opening on Friday and with non statewide stay-home order, the Idaho State Board of Education is allowing schools to reopen.
According to the Idaho State Board of Education, soft-closures may continue to be considered by local education agencies on a case by case basis.
If schools decide to reopen for the last five weeks of school they must follow protocols created by the Idaho State Board of Education.
- Cleaning and disinfection protocols.
- Identify and plan for vulnerable staff and students with a special emphasis on people over age 60 and those who are medically vulnerable.
- Identify and plan for staff duties which require close contact.
- Absenteeism plan for staff and students whose parents do not feel comfortable returning their student to school and for students who show symptoms of the coronavirus.
- Communications plan for informing parents and staff of the school district and charter school response plans, protocols, and policies to manage the impact of the coronavirus.
- Verify point of contact for each school district and charter school for effective communication and collaboration with the local public health officials.
- Reopening plans are reviewed in consultation with local public health officials.
One school that is reopening includes Logos Private School in Moscow who welcomed students back on Monday.
